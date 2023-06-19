15.19% percent quarterly performance for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2023, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) opened at $71.13, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.56 and dropped to $69.75 before settling in for the closing price of $71.07. Price fluctuations for KALU have ranged from $56.79 to $97.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.30% at the time writing. With a float of $15.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.94 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.39, operating margin of +1.16, and the pretax margin is -1.11.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 102.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 33,788. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $84.47, taking the stock ownership to the 580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 400 for $80.13, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 980 shares in total.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of -0.86 while generating a return on equity of -4.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, KALU], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (KALU) raw stochastic average was set at 38.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.65. The third major resistance level sits at $73.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.32.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) Key Stats

There are currently 15,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,428 M according to its annual income of -29,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 807,600 K and its income totaled 15,900 K.