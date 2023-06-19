-15.58% percent quarterly performance for Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.47, soaring 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.76 and dropped to $11.12 before settling in for the closing price of $11.41. Within the past 52 weeks, SOHU’s price has moved between $11.11 and $18.30.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -128.30%. With a float of $33.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.09 million.

The firm has a total of 4900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.90, operating margin of +0.56, and the pretax margin is +5.53.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sohu.com Limited is 33.98%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.36 while generating a return on equity of -1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -128.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sohu.com Limited, SOHU], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 42624.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Sohu.com Limited’s (SOHU) raw stochastic average was set at 10.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.19. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.69.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 384.90 million based on 33,737K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 733,870 K and income totals -17,340 K. The company made 161,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.