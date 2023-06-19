$170.76K in average volume shows that Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is heading in the right direction

June 16, 2023, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) trading session started at the price of $0.558, that was -9.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5602 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. A 52-week range for VVOS has been $0.30 – $2.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.40%. With a float of $18.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.76 million.

In an organization with 154 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.35, operating margin of -156.21, and the pretax margin is -148.81.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is 16.95%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,900. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.49, taking the stock ownership to the 57,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 47,500 shares in total.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -148.81 while generating a return on equity of -157.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s (VVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3748, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6691. However, in the short run, Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5401. Second resistance stands at $0.5803. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6003. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4799, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4599. The third support level lies at $0.4197 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Key Stats

There are 29,929K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.50 million. As of now, sales total 16,020 K while income totals -23,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,860 K while its last quarter net income were -1,700 K.