$187.12K in average volume shows that Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) stock priced at $1.00, down -0.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. AUST’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $2.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -184.10%. With a float of $7.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.29 million.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Austin Gold Corp. is 50.33%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -12.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Austin Gold Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 127.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 45800.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Austin Gold Corp.’s (AUST) raw stochastic average was set at 15.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0952, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0534. However, in the short run, Austin Gold Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0298. Second resistance stands at $1.0697. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1294. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9302, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8705. The third support level lies at $0.8306 if the price breaches the second support level.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.10 million, the company has a total of 13,272K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -1,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -490 K.