-22.10% percent quarterly performance for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) stock priced at $3.22, down -9.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. ARBE’s price has ranged from $1.85 to $7.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.80%. With a float of $45.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.67 million.

The firm has a total of 141 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.52, operating margin of -1357.15, and the pretax margin is -1151.38.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd. is 25.33%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1151.38 while generating a return on equity of -62.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 115.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbe Robotics Ltd., ARBE], we can find that recorded value of 0.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 201.69 million, the company has a total of 64,848K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,520 K while annual income is -40,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360 K while its latest quarter income was -9,910 K.