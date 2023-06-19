$221.23K in average volume shows that Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) is heading in the right direction

June 16, 2023, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) trading session started at the price of $16.85, that was -3.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.85 and dropped to $16.08 before settling in for the closing price of $16.68. A 52-week range for ALTG has been $8.65 – $20.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 126.40%. With a float of $25.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.65, operating margin of +2.60, and the pretax margin is +0.67.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alta Equipment Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alta Equipment Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 152,540. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,653 shares at a rate of $14.32, taking the stock ownership to the 67,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s insider bought 1,347 for $13.55, making the entire transaction worth $18,255. This insider now owns 57,316 shares in total.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +0.59 while generating a return on equity of 6.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)

Looking closely at Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s (ALTG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. However, in the short run, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.61. Second resistance stands at $17.11. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.07.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Key Stats

There are 32,194K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 539.83 million. As of now, sales total 1,572 M while income totals 9,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 420,700 K while its last quarter net income were 1,000 K.