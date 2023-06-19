3.03% volatility in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) opened at $15.88, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.88 and dropped to $15.45 before settling in for the closing price of $15.72. Price fluctuations for LQDT have ranged from $11.97 to $22.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $27.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.30 million.

In an organization with 735 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of +8.42, and the pretax margin is +17.02.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Liquidity Services Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 196,366. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 12,307 shares at a rate of $15.96, taking the stock ownership to the 89,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 400 for $16.06, making the entire transaction worth $6,424. This insider now owns 43,173 shares in total.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.40 while generating a return on equity of 27.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Liquidity Services Inc.’s (LQDT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.90. However, in the short run, Liquidity Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.84. Second resistance stands at $16.08. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.98.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Key Stats

There are currently 30,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 482.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 280,050 K according to its annual income of 40,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 81,450 K and its income totaled 4,250 K.