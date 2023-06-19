$396.33K in average volume shows that TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is heading in the right direction

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.86, plunging -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.86 and dropped to $12.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TFSL’s price has moved between $11.05 and $15.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.10%. With a float of $278.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.33 million.

The firm has a total of 1025 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TFS Financial Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 119,236. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.92, taking the stock ownership to the 114,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $11.83, making the entire transaction worth $17,745. This insider now owns 19,725 shares in total.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Trading Performance Indicators

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TFS Financial Corporation, TFSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, TFS Financial Corporation’s (TFSL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.96. The third major resistance level sits at $13.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.43.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.60 billion based on 280,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 433,140 K and income totals 74,570 K. The company made 152,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.