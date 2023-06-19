4.66% volatility in RxSight Inc. (RXST) last month: This is a red flag warning

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.13, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.20 and dropped to $25.21 before settling in for the closing price of $25.69. Within the past 52 weeks, RXST’s price has moved between $9.78 and $27.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.70%. With a float of $21.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.52, operating margin of -129.21, and the pretax margin is -136.20.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RxSight Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 6,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 480,000 shares at a rate of $12.50, taking the stock ownership to the 980,000 shares.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.53) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -136.22 while generating a return on equity of -58.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Trading Performance Indicators

RxSight Inc. (RXST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RxSight Inc. (RXST)

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, RxSight Inc.’s (RXST) raw stochastic average was set at 87.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.12 in the near term. At $26.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.14.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 872.87 million based on 33,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,010 K and income totals -66,760 K. The company made 17,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.