4.94% percent quarterly performance for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $159.50, down -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.50 and dropped to $156.305 before settling in for the closing price of $157.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ROG has traded in a range of $98.45-$271.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.30%. With a float of $18.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.21, operating margin of +6.73, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Rogers Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 193,150. In this transaction SVP, CFO, Treasurer of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $160.96, taking the stock ownership to the 17,152 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director bought 300 for $162.01, making the entire transaction worth $48,604. This insider now owns 300 shares in total.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 10.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.23 million, its volume of 0.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.30.

During the past 100 days, Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.09 in the near term. At $160.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $162.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.70.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.94 billion has total of 18,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 971,170 K in contrast with the sum of 116,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,850 K and last quarter income was -3,510 K.