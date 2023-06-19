43.70% percent quarterly performance for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2023, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) opened at $3.16, higher 8.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.1435 before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. Price fluctuations for PHX have ranged from $2.33 to $4.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -21.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $27.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.93, operating margin of +54.57, and the pretax margin is +34.99.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PHX Minerals Inc. is 13.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 7,972. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,350 shares at a rate of $2.38, taking the stock ownership to the 5,254,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,101 for $2.38, making the entire transaction worth $4,993. This insider now owns 5,251,196 shares in total.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +29.02 while generating a return on equity of 21.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 195.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, PHX Minerals Inc.’s (PHX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.51 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.96.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Key Stats

There are currently 37,008K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,500 K according to its annual income of 20,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,970 K and its income totaled 9,550 K.