5.34% volatility in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) stock priced at $0.13, up 0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. AAU’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $0.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -332.90%. With a float of $131.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -15.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

The latest stats from [Almaden Minerals Ltd., AAU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was inferior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AAU) raw stochastic average was set at 15.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2043. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1313. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1339. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1356. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1270, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1253. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1227.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.54 million, the company has a total of 137,220K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -9,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -410 K.