$520.34K in average volume shows that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock priced at $1.75, down -1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7601 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. BLRX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.00%. With a float of $61.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49 employees.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -42.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioLineRx Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Looking closely at BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BioLineRx Ltd.’s (BLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9354. However, in the short run, BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7567. Second resistance stands at $1.7885. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8168. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6966, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6683. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6365.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.71 million, the company has a total of 61,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -24,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,160 K.