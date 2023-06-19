$56.00K in average volume shows that KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock priced at $4.09, down -7.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $4.04. KRMD’s price has ranged from $1.87 to $4.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.20%. With a float of $40.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.49 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.99, operating margin of -38.65, and the pretax margin is -38.27.

KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of KORU Medical Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.05 while generating a return on equity of -25.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KORU Medical Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KORU Medical Systems Inc., KRMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 48750.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, KORU Medical Systems Inc.’s (KRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.38. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 184.31 million, the company has a total of 45,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,900 K while annual income is -8,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,390 K while its latest quarter income was -2,410 K.