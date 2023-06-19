6.47% volatility in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 16, 2023, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) opened at $9.65, lower -0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.67 and dropped to $9.36 before settling in for the closing price of $9.61. Price fluctuations for MAX have ranged from $5.08 to $17.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -871.70% at the time writing. With a float of $24.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 156 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -9.10, and the pretax margin is +6.63.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MediaAlpha Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 482,302. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 30,698 shares at a rate of $15.71, taking the stock ownership to the 1,036,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s insider sold 15,698 for $15.80, making the entire transaction worth $248,094. This insider now owns 542,723 shares in total.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -871.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

The latest stats from [MediaAlpha Inc., MAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was inferior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, MediaAlpha Inc.’s (MAX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.84. The third major resistance level sits at $10.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.08.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Key Stats

There are currently 63,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 610.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 459,070 K according to its annual income of -57,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,630 K and its income totaled -10,270 K.