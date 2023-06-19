Search
Sana Meer
6.58% volatility in loanDepot Inc. (LDI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

On June 16, 2023, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) opened at $2.09, lower -4.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for LDI have ranged from $1.25 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -300.40% at the time writing. With a float of $73.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5194 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +102.20, operating margin of -21.05, and the pretax margin is -38.81.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of loanDepot Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 21,380. In this transaction Managing Director of this company sold 9,999 shares at a rate of $2.14, taking the stock ownership to the 638,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Managing Director sold 9,999 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $22,053. This insider now owns 648,864 shares in total.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -15.36 while generating a return on equity of -57.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -300.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for loanDepot Inc. (LDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of loanDepot Inc. (LDI)

The latest stats from [loanDepot Inc., LDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, loanDepot Inc.’s (LDI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7767. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8100.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Key Stats

There are currently 317,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 658.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,256 M according to its annual income of -273,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 207,900 K and its income totaled -42,910 K.

