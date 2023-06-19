-6.88% percent quarterly performance for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 16, 2023, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) opened at $28.79, higher 0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.99 and dropped to $28.02 before settling in for the closing price of $28.57. Price fluctuations for AMK have ranged from $16.88 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 15.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 294.20% at the time writing. With a float of $22.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.82, operating margin of +25.41, and the pretax margin is +22.12.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 204,582. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 7,265 shares at a rate of $28.16, taking the stock ownership to the 123,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s EVP, Chief Executive Officer sold 1,348 for $29.61, making the entire transaction worth $39,914. This insider now owns 430,734 shares in total.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.26% during the next five years compared to 62.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)

Looking closely at AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s (AMK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.56.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) Key Stats

There are currently 73,924K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 618,310 K according to its annual income of 103,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 176,560 K and its income totaled 17,220 K.