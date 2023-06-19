Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

7.95% volatility in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) stock priced at $0.19, up 2.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.194 and dropped to $0.184 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. WNW’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 202.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -495.20%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.52 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.16, operating margin of -95.42, and the pretax margin is -100.27.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -100.85 while generating a return on equity of -58.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -495.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 21.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5710. However, in the short run, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1973. Second resistance stands at $0.2007. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2073. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1873, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1807. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1773.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.10 million, the company has a total of 60,945K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,980 K while annual income is -11,070 K.

Newsletter

 

