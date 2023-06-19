8.19% volatility in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, soaring 9.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4699 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, WRAP’s price has moved between $0.95 and $3.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.30%. With a float of $25.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.42 million.

In an organization with 69 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.39, operating margin of -220.28, and the pretax margin is -218.87.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wrap Technologies Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 21,438. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 246,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 7,300 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $7,526. This insider now owns 166,968 shares in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -218.87 while generating a return on equity of -51.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was better than the volume of 99406.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s (WRAP) raw stochastic average was set at 26.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2231, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7490. However, in the short run, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4999. Second resistance stands at $1.5599. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2601. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2001.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.60 million based on 41,664K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,050 K and income totals -17,620 K. The company made 710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.