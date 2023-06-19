Search
Shaun Noe
8.55% volatility in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 16, 2023, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4149 and dropped to $0.395 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for ONCT has been $0.26 – $1.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.99, operating margin of -3016.58, and the pretax margin is -2964.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,079. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 94,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 25,000 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,745. This insider now owns 91,726 shares in total.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2964.43 while generating a return on equity of -59.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s (ONCT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8101. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4170 in the near term. At $0.4259, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4369. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3861. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3772.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Key Stats

There are 58,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.51 million. As of now, sales total 1,490 K while income totals -44,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 200 K while its last quarter net income were -11,490 K.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is 19.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) opened at $12.35, lower -1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) performance over the last week is recorded 6.28%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) stock priced at $15.91, up 1.09% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) performance over the last week is recorded 36.36%

Shaun Noe -
CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.97, up 13.47% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

