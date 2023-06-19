8.55% volatility in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 16, 2023, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4149 and dropped to $0.395 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for ONCT has been $0.26 – $1.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.99, operating margin of -3016.58, and the pretax margin is -2964.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,079. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 94,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 25,000 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,745. This insider now owns 91,726 shares in total.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2964.43 while generating a return on equity of -59.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s (ONCT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8101. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4170 in the near term. At $0.4259, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4369. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3861. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3772.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Key Stats

There are 58,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.51 million. As of now, sales total 1,490 K while income totals -44,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 200 K while its last quarter net income were -11,490 K.