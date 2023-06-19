8.66% volatility in Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.55, soaring 9.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Within the past 52 weeks, SOPA’s price has moved between $0.52 and $3.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.50%. With a float of $17.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.54, operating margin of -543.98, and the pretax margin is -603.51.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 36.75%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -599.52 while generating a return on equity of -128.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

The latest stats from [Society Pass Incorporated, SOPA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.12 million was inferior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1948. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5033.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.50 million based on 28,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,640 K and income totals -33,790 K. The company made 2,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.