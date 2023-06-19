A look at BayCom Corp’s (BCML) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 16, 2023, BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) trading session started at the price of $17.13, that was 9.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.53 and dropped to $16.69 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. A 52-week range for BCML has been $15.02 – $22.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 19.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.10%. With a float of $12.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 374 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

BayCom Corp (BCML) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BayCom Corp stocks. The insider ownership of BayCom Corp is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 58.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 18,270. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,050 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 27,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 109 for $17.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,893. This insider now owns 131,731 shares in total.

BayCom Corp (BCML) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.58) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +22.92 while generating a return on equity of 9.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BayCom Corp (BCML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BayCom Corp (BCML)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39432.0, its volume of 95040.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, BayCom Corp’s (BCML) raw stochastic average was set at 58.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.14 in the near term. At $19.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.46.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) Key Stats

There are 12,403K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 209.02 million. As of now, sales total 117,740 K while income totals 26,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 32,510 K while its last quarter net income were 7,050 K.