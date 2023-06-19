Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On June 16, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.2137, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2138 and dropped to $0.2067 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.19 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -15.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.10% at the time writing. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.78, operating margin of -1.78, and the pretax margin is -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Looking closely at Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2279, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4080. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2138. Second resistance stands at $0.2173. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2209. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2031. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1996.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 57,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,540 K according to its annual income of -34,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Danaos Corporation (DAC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.60%

Shaun Noe -
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.21, plunging -1.02% from the previous trading day....
Read more

ADES (Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.) dropped -8.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was -8.22% drop from the session...
Read more

6.47% volatility in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) opened at $9.65, lower -0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.