A look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 16, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.2137, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2138 and dropped to $0.2067 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.19 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -15.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.10% at the time writing. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.78, operating margin of -1.78, and the pretax margin is -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Looking closely at Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2279, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4080. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2138. Second resistance stands at $0.2173. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2209. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2031. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1996.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 57,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,540 K according to its annual income of -34,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.