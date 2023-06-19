Search
admin
admin

A look at Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) stock priced at $26.63, down -0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.77 and dropped to $26.40 before settling in for the closing price of $26.59. DRVN’s price has ranged from $23.35 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 342.80%. With a float of $61.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.78 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.02, operating margin of +17.14, and the pretax margin is +3.36.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 997,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $23.76, taking the stock ownership to the 2,332,363 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $24.23, making the entire transaction worth $96,920. This insider now owns 63,101 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 342.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Driven Brands Holdings Inc., DRVN], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.95. The third major resistance level sits at $27.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.03.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.46 billion, the company has a total of 167,560K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,033 M while annual income is 43,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 562,470 K while its latest quarter income was 29,750 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

BXC (BlueLinx Holdings Inc.) dropped -1.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) opened at $93.00, lower -1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

14.10% volatility in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) stock priced at $1.36, down -7.19% from the previous...
Read more

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) average volume reaches $962.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

-
CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.2071, down -0.22% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.