A look at DURECT Corporation’s (DRRX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 16, 2023, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) trading session started at the price of $5.77, that was -2.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $5.40 before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. A 52-week range for DRRX has been $3.16 – $9.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -17.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.76, operating margin of -181.93, and the pretax margin is -183.23.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DURECT Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of DURECT Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 8,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,412 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 356,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 71,531 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $60,794. This insider now owns 346,720 shares in total.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.53) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.23 while generating a return on equity of -85.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -43.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

Looking closely at DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, DURECT Corporation’s (DRRX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. However, in the short run, DURECT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.74. Second resistance stands at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.00.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Key Stats

There are 24,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.28 million. As of now, sales total 19,280 K while income totals -35,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,050 K while its last quarter net income were -11,990 K.