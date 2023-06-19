A look at GAN Limited’s (GAN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.41, soaring 4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5105 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, GAN’s price has moved between $1.17 and $4.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 73.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -540.40%. With a float of $36.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

The firm has a total of 701 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.17, operating margin of -17.12, and the pretax margin is -136.76.

GAN Limited (GAN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GAN Limited is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 31.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 12,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 56,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s President, CEO sold 150,000 for $2.70, making the entire transaction worth $405,705. This insider now owns 1,699,532 shares in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -139.55 while generating a return on equity of -161.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -540.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

GAN Limited (GAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GAN Limited, GAN], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, GAN Limited’s (GAN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7431. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5237. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5673. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6242. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4232, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3663. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3227.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.51 million based on 44,683K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 141,530 K and income totals -197,500 K. The company made 35,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.