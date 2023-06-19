A look at Hawkins Inc.’s (HWKN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 16, 2023, Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) opened at $49.78, lower -0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.78 and dropped to $48.43 before settling in for the closing price of $49.27. Price fluctuations for HWKN have ranged from $33.31 to $52.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.20% at the time writing. With a float of $19.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.85 million.

The firm has a total of 846 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.66, operating margin of +9.43, and the pretax margin is +8.83.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hawkins Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.42 while generating a return on equity of 18.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hawkins Inc. (HWKN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawkins Inc., HWKN], we can find that recorded value of 0.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 69214.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Hawkins Inc.’s (HWKN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.39. The third major resistance level sits at $51.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.96.

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) Key Stats

There are currently 21,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 935,100 K according to its annual income of 60,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,150 K and its income totaled 11,610 K.