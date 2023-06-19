A look at Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $23.46, down -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.57 and dropped to $22.3625 before settling in for the closing price of $23.10. Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has traded in a range of $6.31-$23.75.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.10%. With a float of $34.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.33 million.

The firm has a total of 370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.15, operating margin of -68.57, and the pretax margin is -91.58.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 152,418. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 48,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & CEO bought 105,000 for $10.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,095,150. This insider now owns 185,823 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -91.64 while generating a return on equity of -24.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanterix Corporation, QTRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.04. The third major resistance level sits at $24.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.89.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 864.21 million has total of 37,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,520 K in contrast with the sum of -96,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,460 K and last quarter income was -6,100 K.