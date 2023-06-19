A major move is in the offing as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) market cap hits 56.60 billion

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2,065.93, plunging -0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2,065.93 and dropped to $2,031.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2051.66. Within the past 52 weeks, CMG’s price has moved between $1205.85 and $2139.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.90%. With a float of $27.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.56, operating margin of +14.16, and the pretax margin is +13.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 2,218,664. In this transaction Chairman, CEO of this company sold 1,078 shares at a rate of $2058.13, taking the stock ownership to the 23,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director sold 105 for $2073.08, making the entire transaction worth $217,673. This insider now owns 853 shares in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.92) by $1.58. This company achieved a net margin of +10.41 while generating a return on equity of 38.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.20% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.97, a number that is poised to hit 12.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 53.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Looking closely at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 30.11.

During the past 100 days, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s (CMG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,976.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1,657.63. However, in the short run, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2,055.32. Second resistance stands at $2,077.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2,089.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2,021.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2,009.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1,986.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.60 billion based on 27,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,635 M and income totals 899,100 K. The company made 2,369 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 291,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.