Search
admin
admin

A major move is in the offing as Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) market cap hits 1.12 billion

Top Picks

On June 16, 2023, Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) opened at $29.25, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.86 and dropped to $28.90 before settling in for the closing price of $29.25. Price fluctuations for DMLP have ranged from $22.51 to $32.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.20% at the time writing. With a float of $35.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.37 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.28, operating margin of +76.47, and the pretax margin is +76.47.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 145,519. In this transaction Entity Under Common Control of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $29.10, taking the stock ownership to the 39,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Entity Under Common Control bought 2,500 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $71,290. This insider now owns 34,967 shares in total.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +73.84 while generating a return on equity of 80.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27

Technical Analysis of Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dorchester Minerals L.P., DMLP], we can find that recorded value of 0.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 98671.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s (DMLP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.25. The third major resistance level sits at $30.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.75.

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) Key Stats

There are currently 38,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 170,800 K according to its annual income of 126,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,170 K and its income totaled 27,310 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.60% last month.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) stock priced at $2.43, up 5.96% from the previous day...
Read more

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) last year’s performance of -4.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $123.97, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 74,680 K

Sana Meer -
AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.07, soaring 0.31% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.