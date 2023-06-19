A major move is in the offing as Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) market cap hits 10.70 million

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.44, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.4335 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Within the past 52 weeks, FAMI’s price has moved between $0.39 and $1.27.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -83.40%. With a float of $23.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.91 million.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.48, operating margin of +0.95, and the pretax margin is +2.12.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Farmmi Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.41.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Farmmi Inc., FAMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5636. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4554. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4610. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4719. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4389, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4280. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4224.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.70 million based on 23,907K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 99,210 K and income totals 2,220 K.