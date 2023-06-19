A major move is in the offing as Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) market cap hits 61.20 million

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $4.30, up 7.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.85 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Over the past 52 weeks, HUDI has traded in a range of $2.60-$192.88.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.40%. With a float of $4.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.27 million.

The firm has a total of 360 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.58, operating margin of +3.82, and the pretax margin is +2.78.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is 70.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., HUDI], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.20 million has total of 14,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 76,370 K in contrast with the sum of 1,920 K annual income.