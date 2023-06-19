A major move is in the offing as Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) market cap hits 2.71 billion

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $23.55, up 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.52 and dropped to $23.55 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. Over the past 52 weeks, IFS has traded in a range of $19.65-$29.50.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.20%. With a float of $33.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.42 million.

The firm has a total of 8076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is 70.64%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.93) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +19.40 while generating a return on equity of 17.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intercorp Financial Services Inc.’s (IFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intercorp Financial Services Inc., IFS], we can find that recorded value of 98960.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 52811.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Intercorp Financial Services Inc.’s (IFS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.08. The third major resistance level sits at $25.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.74.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 billion has total of 115,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,731 M in contrast with the sum of 428,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 455,740 K and last quarter income was 69,560 K.