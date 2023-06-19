A major move is in the offing as MBIA Inc. (MBI) market cap hits 482.38 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) stock priced at $8.92, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.94 and dropped to $8.625 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. MBI’s price has ranged from $7.33 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.70%. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.95 million.

The firm has a total of 75 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MBIA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MBIA Inc., MBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.07. The third major resistance level sits at $9.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.25.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 482.38 million, the company has a total of 54,885K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,000 K while annual income is -203,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,000 K while its latest quarter income was -93,000 K.