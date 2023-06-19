A major move is in the offing as NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) market cap hits 2.80 million

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.69, soaring 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, NBY’s price has moved between $0.48 and $12.64.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -92.10%. With a float of $1.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 million.

The firm has a total of 29 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -53.32, and the pretax margin is -73.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2. In this transaction President, DERMAdoctor, LLC of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 1 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $2. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -112.92 while generating a return on equity of -156.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0229, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3685. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7467. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6133.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.80 million based on 2,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,400 K and income totals -10,610 K. The company made 3,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.