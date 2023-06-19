A major move is in the offing as Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) market cap hits 545.25 million

On June 16, 2023, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) opened at $18.74, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.75 and dropped to $18.07 before settling in for the closing price of $18.48. Price fluctuations for TNP have ranged from $8.40 to $24.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 162.70% at the time writing. With a float of $19.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.51 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +29.80, and the pretax margin is +24.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 15.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 34.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 52.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.92 in the near term. At $19.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.56.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

There are currently 29,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 545.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 860,400 K according to its annual income of 204,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 261,210 K and its income totaled 176,550 K.