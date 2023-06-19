A major move is in the offing as Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) market cap hits 226.88 million

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.78, plunging -3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.78 and dropped to $6.41 before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Within the past 52 weeks, UTI’s price has moved between $5.27 and $8.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.10%. With a float of $32.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.23, operating margin of +6.75, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 783,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 112,390 shares at a rate of $6.97, taking the stock ownership to the 621,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director bought 30,560 for $6.84, making the entire transaction worth $209,030. This insider now owns 508,921 shares in total.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 8.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)

Looking closely at Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI), its last 5-days average volume was 85320.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s (UTI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.77. However, in the short run, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.66. Second resistance stands at $6.91. The third major resistance level sits at $7.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.92.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 226.88 million based on 34,067K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 418,770 K and income totals 25,850 K. The company made 163,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.