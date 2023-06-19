Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is 3.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 16, 2023, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) opened at $51.73, lower -1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.73 and dropped to $50.16 before settling in for the closing price of $51.34. Price fluctuations for GOLF have ranged from $38.34 to $54.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $31.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.21 million.

In an organization with 7300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.16, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +11.43.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acushnet Holdings Corp. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 411,633. In this transaction President – FootJoy of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $51.45, taking the stock ownership to the 102,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President-Titleist Golf Balls sold 30,000 for $51.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,542,600. This insider now owns 185,955 shares in total.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +8.78 while generating a return on equity of 20.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s (GOLF) raw stochastic average was set at 67.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.41. However, in the short run, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.57. Second resistance stands at $52.44. The third major resistance level sits at $53.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.30. The third support level lies at $48.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Key Stats

There are currently 67,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,270 M according to its annual income of 199,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 686,290 K and its income totaled 93,280 K.