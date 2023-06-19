ADES (Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.) dropped -8.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 16, 2023, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was -8.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. A 52-week range for ADES has been $1.28 – $6.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 17.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -114.90%. With a float of $18.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.64, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -8.46.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 617,172. In this transaction Director of this company sold 154,293 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 477,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director bought 1,203,650 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,814,600. This insider now owns 1,197,124 shares in total.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -8.66 while generating a return on equity of -6.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.00% during the next five years compared to -18.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES)

Looking closely at Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES), its last 5-days average volume was 0.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 94166.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s (ADES) raw stochastic average was set at 2.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5010. However, in the short run, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4133. Second resistance stands at $1.4867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1533.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) Key Stats

There are 27,229K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.80 million. As of now, sales total 102,990 K while income totals -8,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,810 K while its last quarter net income were -7,510 K.