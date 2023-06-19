AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 74,680 K

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.07, soaring 0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.18 and dropped to $12.61 before settling in for the closing price of $13.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AFCG’s price has moved between $9.91 and $19.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.40%. With a float of $16.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.76, operating margin of +53.41, and the pretax margin is +45.10.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AFC Gamma Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 536,179. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,309 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,633,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s President bought 125,000 for $10.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,296,500. This insider now owns 3,582,218 shares in total.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +43.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Trading Performance Indicators

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

The latest stats from [AFC Gamma Inc., AFCG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.52. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.15.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 266.29 million based on 20,457K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 74,680 K and income totals 35,930 K. The company made 16,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.