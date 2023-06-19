Agora Inc. (API) is expecting 7.45% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.43, soaring 0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.48 and dropped to $3.345 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. Within the past 52 weeks, API’s price has moved between $2.38 and $7.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1001 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Agora Inc. (API) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agora Inc., API], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 43.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 351.19 million based on 115,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 160,670 K and income totals -120,380 K. The company made 36,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.