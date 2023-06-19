Search
Sana Meer
AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.92%

Analyst Insights

June 16, 2023, AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) trading session started at the price of $2.65, that was 3.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6692 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. A 52-week range for AMPG has been $1.72 – $3.57.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 69.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.80%. With a float of $6.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.64 million.

In an organization with 36 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.02, operating margin of +1.39, and the pretax margin is -3.49.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AmpliTech Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AmpliTech Group Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 8,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 182,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 177,050 shares in total.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -3.49 while generating a return on equity of -2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 81040.0. That was better than the volume of 62310.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, AmpliTech Group Inc.’s (AMPG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.42. However, in the short run, AmpliTech Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.71. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. The third support level lies at $2.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Key Stats

There are 9,637K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.59 million. As of now, sales total 19,390 K while income totals -680 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,110 K while its last quarter net income were -580 K.

