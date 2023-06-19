AMSF (AMERISAFE Inc.) dropped -0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $53.86, down -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.865 and dropped to $52.71 before settling in for the closing price of $53.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AMSF has traded in a range of $41.71-$57.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.10%. With a float of $18.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 354 employees.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of AMERISAFE Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 53,223. In this transaction EVP-CUO of this company sold 978 shares at a rate of $54.42, taking the stock ownership to the 8,382 shares.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMERISAFE Inc.’s (AMSF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF)

Looking closely at AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 82325.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, AMERISAFE Inc.’s (AMSF) raw stochastic average was set at 60.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.31. However, in the short run, AMERISAFE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.84. Second resistance stands at $54.43. The third major resistance level sits at $55.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.53.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 19,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 294,740 K in contrast with the sum of 55,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,440 K and last quarter income was 17,340 K.