AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is 1.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 16, 2023, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) opened at $1.65, higher 1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.6399 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Price fluctuations for AMTD have ranged from $1.44 to $25.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -61.50% at the time writing. With a float of $10.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.40, operating margin of +102.27, and the pretax margin is +114.73.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +93.53 while generating a return on equity of 23.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 58.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8991.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are currently 122,806K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 383.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 212,850 K according to its annual income of 157,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,150 K and its income totaled 59,170 K.