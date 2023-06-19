Search
Shaun Noe
Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) volume exceeds 0.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) opened at $27.09, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.09 and dropped to $26.54 before settling in for the closing price of $26.81. Price fluctuations for ANIK have ranged from $21.40 to $32.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -461.20% at the time writing. With a float of $14.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.89, operating margin of -12.42, and the pretax margin is -12.00.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -9.51 while generating a return on equity of -5.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -461.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -20.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) saw its 5-day average volume 86540.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 76770.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s (ANIK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.93 in the near term. At $27.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.83.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) Key Stats

There are currently 14,757K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 395.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 156,240 K according to its annual income of -14,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,920 K and its income totaled -10,350 K.

