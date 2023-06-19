Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.20, plunging -0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.349 and dropped to $42.68 before settling in for the closing price of $43.16. Within the past 52 weeks, APOG’s price has moved between $35.96 and $49.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.80%. With a float of $21.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.71, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +8.09.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apogee Enterprises Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 61,018. In this transaction Treasurer & Sr Vice President of this company sold 1,428 shares at a rate of $42.73, taking the stock ownership to the 37,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Interim CFO bought 1,334 for $41.75, making the entire transaction worth $55,694. This insider now owns 8,508 shares in total.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.23 while generating a return on equity of 26.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)

The latest stats from [Apogee Enterprises Inc., APOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was superior to 0.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s (APOG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.73. The third major resistance level sits at $44.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.10.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 961.81 million based on 22,285K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,441 M and income totals 104,110 K. The company made 344,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.