Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.38%

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.60, up 3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has traded in a range of $1.24-$81.80.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 120.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.80%. With a float of $6.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.34 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -254.62, operating margin of -902.24, and the pretax margin is -958.83.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$5.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$3.74) by -$1.51. This company achieved a net margin of -958.89 while generating a return on equity of -148.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.14, a number that is poised to hit -3.74 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 32.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.4571. However, in the short run, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6733. Second resistance stands at $1.7067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5267. The third support level lies at $1.4933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.69 million has total of 7,338K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,560 K in contrast with the sum of -62,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,350 K and last quarter income was -6,890 K.