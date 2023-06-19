Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

June 16, 2023, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) trading session started at the price of $3.07, that was -2.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. A 52-week range for ATHA has been $2.22 – $9.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -70.60%. With a float of $35.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Athira Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Athira Pharma Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 51,445. In this transaction See Below of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $3.43, taking the stock ownership to the 80,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s See Below bought 45,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $135,150. This insider now owns 65,012 shares in total.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.62) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

The latest stats from [Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was inferior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Key Stats

There are 37,951K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 115.40 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -95,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,820 K.