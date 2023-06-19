Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) average volume reaches $480.59K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $9.13, down -3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.6731 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has traded in a range of $5.03-$15.10.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.80%. With a float of $22.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.66 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -315.45, operating margin of -4587.96, and the pretax margin is -4565.71.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Atomera Incorporated is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 24,192. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,800 shares at a rate of $8.64, taking the stock ownership to the 125,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 11,817 for $8.84, making the entire transaction worth $104,453. This insider now owns 128,669 shares in total.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4565.71 while generating a return on equity of -71.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atomera Incorporated’s (ATOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31318.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atomera Incorporated, ATOM], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Atomera Incorporated’s (ATOM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.52. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.86.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.23 million has total of 24,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 380 K in contrast with the sum of -17,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,020 K.