Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) average volume reaches $171.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

June 16, 2023, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) trading session started at the price of $2,539.49, that was -0.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2,539.49 and dropped to $2,465.525 before settling in for the closing price of $2497.37. A 52-week range for AZO has been $1959.58 – $2750.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.10%. With a float of $18.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69440 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.13, operating margin of +20.12, and the pretax margin is +18.95.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AutoZone Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AutoZone Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 4,892,968. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $2446.48, taking the stock ownership to the 248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President & CIO bought 259 for $2406.90, making the entire transaction worth $623,387. This insider now owns 259 shares in total.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $31.42) by $2.7. This company achieved a net margin of +14.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 127.23, a number that is poised to hit 45.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 145.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Looking closely at AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 55.94.

During the past 100 days, AutoZone Inc.’s (AZO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2,571.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2,433.07. However, in the short run, AutoZone Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2,533.71. Second resistance stands at $2,573.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2,607.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2,459.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2,425.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2,385.77.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Key Stats

There are 18,156K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.34 billion. As of now, sales total 16,252 M while income totals 2,430 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,091 M while its last quarter net income were 647,720 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

3.51% volatility in CEVA Inc. (CEVA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.21, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of EastGroup Properties Inc.’s (EGP) performance last week, which was 2.79%.

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) opened at $175.23, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) with a beta value of 1.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) stock priced at $0.85, down -2.29% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.