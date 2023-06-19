AutoZone Inc. (AZO) average volume reaches $171.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 16, 2023, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) trading session started at the price of $2,539.49, that was -0.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2,539.49 and dropped to $2,465.525 before settling in for the closing price of $2497.37. A 52-week range for AZO has been $1959.58 – $2750.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.10%. With a float of $18.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69440 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.13, operating margin of +20.12, and the pretax margin is +18.95.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AutoZone Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AutoZone Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 4,892,968. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $2446.48, taking the stock ownership to the 248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President & CIO bought 259 for $2406.90, making the entire transaction worth $623,387. This insider now owns 259 shares in total.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $31.42) by $2.7. This company achieved a net margin of +14.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 127.23, a number that is poised to hit 45.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 145.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Looking closely at AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 55.94.

During the past 100 days, AutoZone Inc.’s (AZO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2,571.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2,433.07. However, in the short run, AutoZone Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2,533.71. Second resistance stands at $2,573.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2,607.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2,459.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2,425.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2,385.77.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Key Stats

There are 18,156K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.34 billion. As of now, sales total 16,252 M while income totals 2,430 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,091 M while its last quarter net income were 647,720 K.